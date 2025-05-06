VIP Scandal: Harassment at IPL Match Exposes Breach
A sexual harassment and criminal intimidation case arose from an IPL match incident at M Chinnaswamy stadium. The wife of an IPS officer claimed her son and daughter were harassed by two individuals, one being a senior Income Tax official. Police have filed charges as the investigation continues.
- Country:
- India
A case of alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation has been filed against two unidentified individuals following a complaint from the wife of an IPS officer. The incident reportedly took place during an IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.
The incident is said to have occurred in the Diamond Box section at around 9.40 PM on May 3. The complainant accused the duo of abusing her 22-year-old son and inappropriately touching her 26-year-old daughter.
According to the woman, the individuals not only harassed her children but also used indecent language and gestures. One suspect has been identified as a senior Income Tax official. Authorities have registered a case under several sections, and an investigation is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Extends Investigation Stay Against Law Minister Kapil Mishra in Delhi Riots Case
Mysterious Death of Former Karnataka DGP: Investigation Underway
Tragic Demise of Former Karnataka DGP Sparks Investigation
Accusations of Ethnic Cleansing: BJP Calls for Investigation into Murshidabad Violence
Mahesh Babu Questioned by ED in Real Estate Fraud Investigation