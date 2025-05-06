Left Menu

VIP Scandal: Harassment at IPL Match Exposes Breach

A sexual harassment and criminal intimidation case arose from an IPL match incident at M Chinnaswamy stadium. The wife of an IPS officer claimed her son and daughter were harassed by two individuals, one being a senior Income Tax official. Police have filed charges as the investigation continues.

Updated: 06-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:26 IST
A case of alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation has been filed against two unidentified individuals following a complaint from the wife of an IPS officer. The incident reportedly took place during an IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

The incident is said to have occurred in the Diamond Box section at around 9.40 PM on May 3. The complainant accused the duo of abusing her 22-year-old son and inappropriately touching her 26-year-old daughter.

According to the woman, the individuals not only harassed her children but also used indecent language and gestures. One suspect has been identified as a senior Income Tax official. Authorities have registered a case under several sections, and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

