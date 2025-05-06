Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Waqf Property Scam in Ahmedabad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in Ahmedabad as part of a money laundering investigation linked to a Waqf property scam. The accused, including Salim Jummakhan Pathan, allegedly constructed properties on Waqf land, collected rent illegally, and misappropriated donations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:57 IST
ED Cracks Down on Waqf Property Scam in Ahmedabad
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into a money laundering case involving Waqf properties by raiding nine locations in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. This action follows the unearthing of a scam where individuals posed as trustees and illegally profited from Waqf land.

Assisting in the investigation, Assistant Commissioner of Police Vani Dudhat confirmed raids targeting properties linked to key suspect Salim Jummakhan Pathan. The accused allegedly constructed unauthorized buildings on Waqf land and collected rent for nearly two decades.

According to police, five individuals, including repeat offender Pathan, have been apprehended. This operation aims to curb fraudulent activities under the guise of trust administration, highlighting the need for transparency in Waqf transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025