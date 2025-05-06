ED Cracks Down on Waqf Property Scam in Ahmedabad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into a money laundering case involving Waqf properties by raiding nine locations in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. This action follows the unearthing of a scam where individuals posed as trustees and illegally profited from Waqf land.

Assisting in the investigation, Assistant Commissioner of Police Vani Dudhat confirmed raids targeting properties linked to key suspect Salim Jummakhan Pathan. The accused allegedly constructed unauthorized buildings on Waqf land and collected rent for nearly two decades.

According to police, five individuals, including repeat offender Pathan, have been apprehended. This operation aims to curb fraudulent activities under the guise of trust administration, highlighting the need for transparency in Waqf transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)