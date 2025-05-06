Call for Justice over Pahalgam Attack: Owaisi Demands Inquiry

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief, described the Pahalgam attack as cowardly on Tuesday while urging the government to provide an effective response.

Owaisi also called for an investigation into the death of Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray from Kulgam, suspecting foul play by security forces post attack.

The attack has negatively affected Kashmir's tourism, with significant decline in visitors.

Local political figures expressed serious concern over Magray's death, amidst conflicting accounts and police investigations.

