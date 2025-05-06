Left Menu

Call for Justice over Pahalgam Attack: Owaisi Demands Inquiry

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi labels the Pahalgam attack as cowardly, demands an inquiry into Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray's death, and stresses a swift government response. The incident has severely impacted Kashmir's tourism sector. Allegations swirl around Magray's death, with calls for thorough investigation by various political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:26 IST
Call for Justice over Pahalgam Attack: Owaisi Demands Inquiry
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief, described the Pahalgam attack as cowardly on Tuesday while urging the government to provide an effective response.

Owaisi also called for an investigation into the death of Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray from Kulgam, suspecting foul play by security forces post attack.

The attack has negatively affected Kashmir's tourism, with significant decline in visitors.

Local political figures expressed serious concern over Magray's death, amidst conflicting accounts and police investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025