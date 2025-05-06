Left Menu

Supreme Court Advances Gender Inclusivity in Bar Association Elections

The Supreme Court has set May 20 for the bar association's elections with a reserved secretary post for women, integrating a one-third reservation for women in the executive committee. A report by Justice Rao on reforms will be uploaded on the SCBA website, with suggestions welcomed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:40 IST
Supreme Court Advances Gender Inclusivity in Bar Association Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has scheduled the bar association's elections for May 20, emphasizing gender inclusion by reserving the secretary post specifically for women. This decision also incorporates a one-third reservation for women in the executive committee, marking a progressive step towards gender equality within legal circles.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh stated that the voter list finalized in 2024 will be used, with eligibility as of February 28 being required for the 2025 elections. Vote counting will commence the day following the polls, with results announced on May 21. The court has instructed that a report by former judge L Nageshwara Rao, detailing suggested reforms in the association's bye-laws, be made publicly accessible.

While no challenges to the report will be entertained, member suggestions are encouraged. The implementation of reforms will be considered in future elections, not during the current SCBA executive committee's tenure, set to end on May 19. The court has highlighted the necessity of aligning SCBA elections with those of high and district courts moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025