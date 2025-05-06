Supreme Court Advances Gender Inclusivity in Bar Association Elections

The Supreme Court has scheduled the bar association's elections for May 20, emphasizing gender inclusion by reserving the secretary post specifically for women. This decision also incorporates a one-third reservation for women in the executive committee, marking a progressive step towards gender equality within legal circles.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh stated that the voter list finalized in 2024 will be used, with eligibility as of February 28 being required for the 2025 elections. Vote counting will commence the day following the polls, with results announced on May 21. The court has instructed that a report by former judge L Nageshwara Rao, detailing suggested reforms in the association's bye-laws, be made publicly accessible.

While no challenges to the report will be entertained, member suggestions are encouraged. The implementation of reforms will be considered in future elections, not during the current SCBA executive committee's tenure, set to end on May 19. The court has highlighted the necessity of aligning SCBA elections with those of high and district courts moving forward.

