Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Russia's Planned Ceasefire Amid World War Two Commemorations

The Kremlin announced that Russian forces are set to observe a ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8-10, in line with President Putin's orders. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted the absence of any indication from Kyiv acknowledging or agreeing to this truce, which aligns with World War Two commemorations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:49 IST
Tensions Rise: Russia's Planned Ceasefire Amid World War Two Commemorations
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin confirmed Russia's military intention to halt fire in Ukraine from May 8-10, following President Vladimir Putin's directive. This move is expected to coincide with the World War Two commemorations.

Despite this announcement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov articulated concerns over the lack of any official communication from Kyiv suggesting a willingness to observe the proposed truce.

Considering the ongoing conflict, Russian forces are prepared to respond decisively should Ukrainian troops attempt any engagement during the designated ceasefire period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025