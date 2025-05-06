Tensions Rise: Russia's Planned Ceasefire Amid World War Two Commemorations

The Kremlin confirmed Russia's military intention to halt fire in Ukraine from May 8-10, following President Vladimir Putin's directive. This move is expected to coincide with the World War Two commemorations.

Despite this announcement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov articulated concerns over the lack of any official communication from Kyiv suggesting a willingness to observe the proposed truce.

Considering the ongoing conflict, Russian forces are prepared to respond decisively should Ukrainian troops attempt any engagement during the designated ceasefire period.

