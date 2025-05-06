Tensions Rise: Russia's Planned Ceasefire Amid World War Two Commemorations
The Kremlin announced that Russian forces are set to observe a ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8-10, in line with President Putin's orders. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted the absence of any indication from Kyiv acknowledging or agreeing to this truce, which aligns with World War Two commemorations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:49 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin confirmed Russia's military intention to halt fire in Ukraine from May 8-10, following President Vladimir Putin's directive. This move is expected to coincide with the World War Two commemorations.
Despite this announcement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov articulated concerns over the lack of any official communication from Kyiv suggesting a willingness to observe the proposed truce.
Considering the ongoing conflict, Russian forces are prepared to respond decisively should Ukrainian troops attempt any engagement during the designated ceasefire period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- ceasefire
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Putin
- Tensions
- World War Two
- Kyiv
- conflict
- commemorations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Retaliatory Sanctions Spark Diplomatic Tensions
Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: Supreme Court Petitioned Amid Violence
China Boosts Market Stability Amidst Trade War Tensions
Tariff Tensions: U.S. Takes Center Stage at Global Finance Gatherings
Balikatan 2023: A Strategic Military Display Amidst South China Sea Tensions