India Assists Nationals Facing Death Penalty in Indonesia

The Indian embassy in Indonesia is providing legal support to three Indian nationals on death row for drug smuggling. The Delhi High Court was informed of ongoing assistance, as the embassy works on an appeal. The families emphasize urgent action due to stringent legal timelines.

  Country:
  • India

The Indian embassy in Indonesia is actively supporting three Indian nationals who are facing the death penalty for drug smuggling. The Delhi High Court was informed by the Centre's counsel that the embassy is providing legal aid and is engaging a lawyer to appeal their convictions.

Justice Sachin Datta was assured that the embassy has been in communication with Indonesian authorities. The Indian government has taken diplomatic steps to ensure the rights of Raju Muthukumaran, Selvadurai Dinakaran, and Govindasamy Vimalkandhan are upheld.

The spouses of the convicted men are appealing to the court for swift action, emphasizing the strict limitation period for legal remedies and the necessity for immediate intervention to assist the convicts who are of limited financial means.

