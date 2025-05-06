Major Prisoner Swap Between Russia and Ukraine Facilitated by UAE
Russia and Ukraine exchanged 205 prisoners of war, with the United Arab Emirates mediating the swap. Freed Russian prisoners are currently in Belarus for medical and psychological support.
In a significant diplomatic development, Russia and Ukraine conducted a large-scale swap of prisoners of war on Tuesday, exchanging 205 individuals each. The announcement came from the Russian Defence Ministry, indicating a rare moment of cooperation between the two nations.
The United Arab Emirates played a crucial role in mediating this exchange, underscoring its growing influence as a neutral intermediary in geopolitical conflicts. The move signals potential easing of tensions between Russia and Ukraine amidst ongoing regional conflicts.
The freed Russian prisoners have been relocated to Belarus where they are receiving medical and psychological care, according to the ministry's statement. This development marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing negotiations between the two countries.
