Left Menu

Major Prisoner Swap Between Russia and Ukraine Facilitated by UAE

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 205 prisoners of war, with the United Arab Emirates mediating the swap. Freed Russian prisoners are currently in Belarus for medical and psychological support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:28 IST
Major Prisoner Swap Between Russia and Ukraine Facilitated by UAE
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia and Ukraine conducted a large-scale swap of prisoners of war on Tuesday, exchanging 205 individuals each. The announcement came from the Russian Defence Ministry, indicating a rare moment of cooperation between the two nations.

The United Arab Emirates played a crucial role in mediating this exchange, underscoring its growing influence as a neutral intermediary in geopolitical conflicts. The move signals potential easing of tensions between Russia and Ukraine amidst ongoing regional conflicts.

The freed Russian prisoners have been relocated to Belarus where they are receiving medical and psychological care, according to the ministry's statement. This development marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing negotiations between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025