Tragedy in Latur: Allegations and Assault Lead to Man's Suicide

The city of Latur, Maharashtra, was struck by tragedy as a 30-year-old man allegedly took his own life after being accused of being 'Pakistani' and physically assaulted by an unidentified assailant. The victim, Amir Gafur Pathan, reportedly faced this distressing encounter just a day before the alleged suicide on May 4.

Pathan's wife, Samrin Amir Pathan, who is employed as a deputy manager at a private bank, revealed in her complaint that her husband was targeted at Samvidhan Chowk in Latur. The assailant, claiming to be a journalist, accused Pathan of being from Kashmir and Pakistan, further threatening to make viral videos labeling him as a Pakistani national.

The police have initiated a First Information Report under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of abetment of suicide, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult. An investigation into the incident is currently underway as the community grapples with the ramifications of this harrowing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)