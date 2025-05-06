A Triumph of Humanity: Prisoner Swap Between Russia and Ukraine Mediated by UAE

In a significant development, Russia and Ukraine each released 205 prisoners of war, with mediation by the United Arab Emirates, both nations confirmed on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the return of 205 Ukrainian warriors via the Telegram app and extended his gratitude to the UAE. Meanwhile, Russia's human rights ombudsman, Tatiana Moskalkova, acknowledged the efforts of Russia's defense ministry and other involved agencies.

For many families, the day marked a celebration of reunification, as anxiety made way for the relief of a loved one returning. Ukraine's prisoner affairs organization noted this as the fifth swap of the year, contributing to a total of 64 exchanges throughout the over 38-month conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)