Left Menu

A Triumph of Humanity: Prisoner Swap Between Russia and Ukraine Mediated by UAE

Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange, each releasing 205 prisoners, with the UAE acting as a mediator. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy expressed gratitude, and Russia’s ombudsman appreciated the involved agencies. The swap marks the fifth exchange in 2023, totaling 64 exchanges since conflict began over 38 months ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:05 IST
A Triumph of Humanity: Prisoner Swap Between Russia and Ukraine Mediated by UAE
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Russia and Ukraine each released 205 prisoners of war, with mediation by the United Arab Emirates, both nations confirmed on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the return of 205 Ukrainian warriors via the Telegram app and extended his gratitude to the UAE. Meanwhile, Russia's human rights ombudsman, Tatiana Moskalkova, acknowledged the efforts of Russia's defense ministry and other involved agencies.

For many families, the day marked a celebration of reunification, as anxiety made way for the relief of a loved one returning. Ukraine's prisoner affairs organization noted this as the fifth swap of the year, contributing to a total of 64 exchanges throughout the over 38-month conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025