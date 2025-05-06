Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Strikes at Yemen's Airport Amid Houthi-Israel Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels intensifies as Israeli forces launch strikes on Sanaa Airport. These actions follow a Houthi missile near Israel's main air hub, escalating hostility following previous strikes on Hodeidah port and mounting regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:17 IST
On Tuesday, the Israeli military conducted airstrikes on Yemen's main airport located in the capital city of Sanaa, marking the latest surge in hostilities amid growing tensions with Yemen's Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran.

Israel issued a warning urging people to evacuate the vicinity of Sanaa International Airport, a day after launching airstrikes on Hodeidah port in retaliation to a Houthi missile that landed near Israel's primary air hub on Sunday. The warning included a map showing the affected area around the airport.

Three sources from the airport confirmed that the strikes targeted three civilian planes, the departures hall, the runway, and a military base controlled by Houthis. This escalation comes as Israeli authorities expand military operations in the Gaza Strip, prompting Houthi retaliation with threats of a comprehensive aerial blockade on Israeli airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

