Call for Action Against Online Harassment of Peace Advocates
CPI(ML) Liberation MP Raja Ram Singh has urged authorities to intervene in the online harassment of women advocating communal harmony. Highlighting cases like Himanshi Narwal and Shaila Negi, Singh described these acts as digital lynching and called for institutional support and strict action against perpetrators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:44 IST
- Country:
- India
CPI(ML) Liberation MP Raja Ram Singh has raised an urgent call for intervention from authorities regarding the online harassment and trolling of women advocating for communal harmony.
In his letter, Singh spotlighted the cases of Himanshi Narwal, who lost her husband in a terror attack, and Shaila Negi, both targets of threats for opposing communal violence.
Singh condemned the harassment as a "digital mob lynching," urging Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and NCW Chief Vijaya Rahatkar to take decisive action to protect these women and uphold constitutional values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit
Delhi High Court to Rehear 52 Cases Amid Controversy Over Justice Varma's Transfer
Teachers Demand Justice: Protest Ignites Over Invalidated Appointments
Unclaimed Attacks on French Prisons Continue: Justice Minister Responds
Pope Francis: A Legacy of Compassion and Social Justice