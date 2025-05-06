Left Menu

Call for Action Against Online Harassment of Peace Advocates

CPI(ML) Liberation MP Raja Ram Singh has urged authorities to intervene in the online harassment of women advocating communal harmony. Highlighting cases like Himanshi Narwal and Shaila Negi, Singh described these acts as digital lynching and called for institutional support and strict action against perpetrators.

CPI(ML) Liberation MP Raja Ram Singh has raised an urgent call for intervention from authorities regarding the online harassment and trolling of women advocating for communal harmony.

In his letter, Singh spotlighted the cases of Himanshi Narwal, who lost her husband in a terror attack, and Shaila Negi, both targets of threats for opposing communal violence.

Singh condemned the harassment as a "digital mob lynching," urging Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and NCW Chief Vijaya Rahatkar to take decisive action to protect these women and uphold constitutional values.

