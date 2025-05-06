Left Menu

Global Political Diary: Key Meetings and Events in May and June 2025

A comprehensive schedule of global political and economic events is outlined, covering significant meetings, visits, and anniversaries occurring from May to June 2025. These include state visits by world leaders, key international conferences, and globally recognized awareness days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A detailed rundown of notable global political and economic events scheduled for May and June 2025 has been released. This period is packed with significant happenings worldwide, including government visits, key international conferences, and global awareness days.

Important gatherings include the G7 Finance Ministers meeting in Canada, the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank in Milan, and the APEC Senior Finance Officials' Meeting in South Korea. World leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will engage in pivotal discussions, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation.

The calendar also highlights globally recognized days like the World Environment Day on June 5 and International Yoga Day on June 21. These scheduled events reflect the ongoing global dialogue across various sectors, addressing pressing issues such as security, climate change, and economic development.

