Manipur Preps for Crisis: Mock Drills in Imphal West

In response to mounting tensions with Pakistan, Manipur's Imphal West district is gearing up for comprehensive Civil Defence mock drills, scheduled for Wednesday at 4 PM. This exercise follows directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, informed a senior official.

The initiative seeks to hone responses to 'new and complex threats' post the Pahalgam terror attack. Stakeholders including police, civil defence, fire department, State Disaster Response Force, and Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited will participate. Aimed at simulating air raid conditions, these drills reinforce readiness across various sectors.

The drills will include air raid warnings, sirens activated by police, blackout measures, evacuation procedures, and public civilian defence training. These comprehensive simulations are essential for enhancing Manipur's resilience to crisis scenarios.

