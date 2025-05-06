Left Menu

Tragedy in Balochistan: Seven Soldiers Killed in Attack

In Balochistan's Kachhi district, a terrorist attack claimed the lives of seven Pakistani soldiers. The Baloch Liberation Army is believed responsible, targeting a military vehicle with an IED. The region faces ongoing unrest due to local tensions over the exploitation of mineral resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:20 IST
Tragedy in Balochistan: Seven Soldiers Killed in Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a devastating incident in Balochistan's Kachhi district, seven Pakistani soldiers lost their lives. The attack, attributed to the Baloch Liberation Army, involved an improvised explosive device detonated near a security forces' vehicle, the Pakistan Army reported.

Following the deadly attack, the army has initiated a sanitisation operation across the region to root out any remaining terrorists. This effort is part of a broader crackdown on militant elements that has recently seen security forces neutralize 10 terrorists in Balochistan.

Balochistan's unrest dates back two decades, with ethnic Baloch groups claiming that their province's mineral wealth is being exploited by the federal government, fueling ongoing conflicts and violent incidents like these.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025