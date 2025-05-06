Tragedy in Balochistan: Seven Soldiers Killed in Attack

In a devastating incident in Balochistan's Kachhi district, seven Pakistani soldiers lost their lives. The attack, attributed to the Baloch Liberation Army, involved an improvised explosive device detonated near a security forces' vehicle, the Pakistan Army reported.

Following the deadly attack, the army has initiated a sanitisation operation across the region to root out any remaining terrorists. This effort is part of a broader crackdown on militant elements that has recently seen security forces neutralize 10 terrorists in Balochistan.

Balochistan's unrest dates back two decades, with ethnic Baloch groups claiming that their province's mineral wealth is being exploited by the federal government, fueling ongoing conflicts and violent incidents like these.

(With inputs from agencies.)