Left Menu

Gujarat's Civil Defence Drill: Pioneering Preparedness Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Gujarat will conduct civil defence drills across 18 districts on May 7 to assess readiness for potential hostile threats. The exercises involve mock attacks at key sites and citizen participation in a blackout. Officials emphasize the importance of preparedness amid escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:32 IST
Gujarat's Civil Defence Drill: Pioneering Preparedness Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Gujarat is set to test its civil defence capabilities through a series of mock drills and blackout exercises across 18 districts on May 7, officials revealed. This initiative serves as part of a broader national preparedness exercise aimed at evaluating the country's defensive readiness against potential hostile threats.

The drills will take place at critical installations starting at 4 pm, while residents are encouraged to partake in a half-hour blackout exercise from 7.30 pm to 8 pm. Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, assured citizens that these exercises are crucial for bolstering the state's emergency response plan.

Against the backdrop of heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed states to execute full-scale civil defence mock drills. The exercises in Gujarat will test evacuation plans, operationalize air-raid sirens, and engage approximately 10,000 volunteers to ensure comprehensive civil preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025