Gujarat's Civil Defence Drill: Pioneering Preparedness Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Gujarat will conduct civil defence drills across 18 districts on May 7 to assess readiness for potential hostile threats. The exercises involve mock attacks at key sites and citizen participation in a blackout. Officials emphasize the importance of preparedness amid escalating regional tensions.
The state of Gujarat is set to test its civil defence capabilities through a series of mock drills and blackout exercises across 18 districts on May 7, officials revealed. This initiative serves as part of a broader national preparedness exercise aimed at evaluating the country's defensive readiness against potential hostile threats.
The drills will take place at critical installations starting at 4 pm, while residents are encouraged to partake in a half-hour blackout exercise from 7.30 pm to 8 pm. Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, assured citizens that these exercises are crucial for bolstering the state's emergency response plan.
Against the backdrop of heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed states to execute full-scale civil defence mock drills. The exercises in Gujarat will test evacuation plans, operationalize air-raid sirens, and engage approximately 10,000 volunteers to ensure comprehensive civil preparedness.
