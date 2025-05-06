Left Menu

Hyderabad Prepares: City Gears Up for Civil Defense Mock Drills Amid Rising Tensions

Hyderabad is set to conduct civil defence mock drills across four locations on May 7, as instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The exercises will involve police, fire, and disaster response forces, highlighting new threats amid rising tensions with Pakistan and emphasizing public awareness and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:46 IST
Hyderabad Prepares: City Gears Up for Civil Defense Mock Drills Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster civil defence readiness, Hyderabad will hold mock drills on May 7, following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, a senior Telangana official confirmed on Tuesday.

The full-scale exercise will see coordination between police, fire services, and disaster response teams in four key city locations. These efforts aim to raise public awareness of civil defence measures.

The overseer disclosed that the drills will include activating sirens at 4 p.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. Citizens are encouraged to seek shelter as a simulated precaution against potential threats, underscoring the importance of preparedness in light of increased regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025