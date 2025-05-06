Hyderabad Prepares: City Gears Up for Civil Defense Mock Drills Amid Rising Tensions
Hyderabad is set to conduct civil defence mock drills across four locations on May 7, as instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The exercises will involve police, fire, and disaster response forces, highlighting new threats amid rising tensions with Pakistan and emphasizing public awareness and safety.
In a bid to bolster civil defence readiness, Hyderabad will hold mock drills on May 7, following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, a senior Telangana official confirmed on Tuesday.
The full-scale exercise will see coordination between police, fire services, and disaster response teams in four key city locations. These efforts aim to raise public awareness of civil defence measures.
The overseer disclosed that the drills will include activating sirens at 4 p.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. Citizens are encouraged to seek shelter as a simulated precaution against potential threats, underscoring the importance of preparedness in light of increased regional tensions.
