Hyderabad Prepares: City Gears Up for Civil Defense Mock Drills Amid Rising Tensions

In a bid to bolster civil defence readiness, Hyderabad will hold mock drills on May 7, following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, a senior Telangana official confirmed on Tuesday.

The full-scale exercise will see coordination between police, fire services, and disaster response teams in four key city locations. These efforts aim to raise public awareness of civil defence measures.

The overseer disclosed that the drills will include activating sirens at 4 p.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. Citizens are encouraged to seek shelter as a simulated precaution against potential threats, underscoring the importance of preparedness in light of increased regional tensions.

