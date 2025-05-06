Left Menu

Hyderabad Gears Up for Citywide Civil Defence Mock Drills

Hyderabad is set to conduct civil defence mock drills at four locations on May 7, as instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. These exercises, involving police, fire services, and disaster response teams, aim to prepare civilians for potential threats amid rising tensions with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Civil defence mock drills are scheduled to take place in Hyderabad across four locations on May 7, following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs. A senior Telangana official confirmed these plans on Tuesday.

The comprehensive drills will encompass participation from police forces, fire services, and a disaster response team. It will occur at four designated sites within the city on Wednesday, as reported to PTI. To raise public awareness, sirens will be sounded twice: first at 4 pm to signal an incoming air raid, and again at 4:30 pm to mark the conclusion of the exercise.

The Ministry of Home Affairs emphasized this initiative in light of emerging new threats amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. The planned activities include the operation of air-raid sirens, civilian training for protection during hostile assaults, and the cleaning of bunkers and trenches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

