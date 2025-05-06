Left Menu

Congo-Rwanda Peace Talks Resume Amid Regional Tensions

Peace talks between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have resumed in Qatar. The negotiations aim to end ongoing violence in eastern Congo, which has displaced thousands. Despite some progress, differences remain, especially regarding confidence-building measures. U.S. efforts to secure a peaceful resolution continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:22 IST
Congo-Rwanda Peace Talks Resume Amid Regional Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an ongoing effort to halt the violence plaguing eastern Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have recommenced peace talks in Qatar. Sources confirmed the renewed diplomatic discussions on Tuesday, aiming to stabilize the conflict-ridden region.

The dialogue, initially sparked by a meeting in Doha earlier this year, seeks to conclude a deal that could end the fighting, which has led to thousands of casualties and displaced countless individuals. However, talks are reportedly hindered by technical details and unfulfilled commitments, such as the release of suspected M23 members held by the Congolese government.

The situation remains tense, with continued fighting in North Kivu province displacing over 30,000 people recently. International players, including the United States, are pushing for a resolution, with proposals for economic incentives to foster peace between Congo and Rwanda moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025