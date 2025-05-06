Left Menu

India's Strategic Moves: Mock Drills and Trade Triumphs

India is set for a nationwide mock drill to prepare for hostile attacks. A recent India-UK trade deal will make British products cheaper in India. Prime Minister Modi canceled a Kashmir visit following a terror threat. Additionally, PM Modi and Australia's PM discussed strengthening ties.

Updated: 06-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:25 IST
India's Strategic Moves: Mock Drills and Trade Triumphs
India is gearing up for a nationwide mock drill on Wednesday, focusing on air-raid readiness, evacuation protocols, and bunker cleaning to prepare for possible hostile attacks. States and Union territories will operationalize air-raid sirens as part of this comprehensive drill.

In a major economic development, India and the UK announced the conclusion of a free trade agreement, which is set to reduce prices of British products like Scotch whisky and cars, while diminishing duties on Indian garments and leather products.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reportedly canceled a scheduled visit to Kashmir last month after receiving intelligence about a potential terror attack. Meanwhile, in diplomatic strides, PM Modi congratulated Australia's re-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with the leaders affirming stronger bilateral ties.

