Mumbai Desilting Scam: A River of Fraud
Mumbai police have registered a case against 13 individuals, including contractors and civic officials, for a Rs 65 crore scam involving desilting contracts over 2017-2023. The scam involved tailoring tenders to benefit specific suppliers and generating fraudulent bills, causing a significant financial loss to the BMC.
Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), finds itself embroiled in a major financial scandal. The city's police have filed a case against 13 people, accusing them of orchestrating a Rs 65 crore scam related to the desilting of the Mithi river, from 2017 to 2023.
The scam reportedly benefitted select contractors through manipulated tenders and fraudulent billing. The scheme, involving BMC officials and contractors, resulted in the civic body suffering substantial financial damages. The tenders were strategically tailored to favor a particular supplier of machinery, while false claims were made for transporting sludge.
Following an investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Economic Offences Wing, the accused were named in an FIR. The fallout from this case has implications for local political dynamics, as the Shiv Sena (UBT) is seen as weakened by the scandal. Further investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
