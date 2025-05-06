Left Menu

Mumbai Desilting Scam: A River of Fraud

Mumbai police have registered a case against 13 individuals, including contractors and civic officials, for a Rs 65 crore scam involving desilting contracts over 2017-2023. The scam involved tailoring tenders to benefit specific suppliers and generating fraudulent bills, causing a significant financial loss to the BMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:15 IST
Mumbai Desilting Scam: A River of Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), finds itself embroiled in a major financial scandal. The city's police have filed a case against 13 people, accusing them of orchestrating a Rs 65 crore scam related to the desilting of the Mithi river, from 2017 to 2023.

The scam reportedly benefitted select contractors through manipulated tenders and fraudulent billing. The scheme, involving BMC officials and contractors, resulted in the civic body suffering substantial financial damages. The tenders were strategically tailored to favor a particular supplier of machinery, while false claims were made for transporting sludge.

Following an investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Economic Offences Wing, the accused were named in an FIR. The fallout from this case has implications for local political dynamics, as the Shiv Sena (UBT) is seen as weakened by the scandal. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025