Haryana-Punjab Water Dispute: SYL Canal Controversy Intensifies

In a continuing water-sharing conflict with Punjab, Congress MPs from Haryana met with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Tuesday. They urged the minister to ensure Haryana receives its rightful share and enforce the Supreme Court's order for the completion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Despite Haryana's persistent demands for its 3.5 million acre feet share of water via the SYL canal, Punjab maintains a firm stance that they have no surplus to provide to their neighboring state. The issue has escalated following Punjab's refusal to release water from the Bhakra Dam.

Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda and other Haryana MPs voiced their concerns, asserting that the central government's intervention is imperative to resolving the dispute. While Punjab stands its ground, Haryana officials remain hopeful for a dialogue with the Prime Minister to ensure fair water distribution for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)