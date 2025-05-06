Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrikes and the Houthi Retaliation

Israel conducted airstrikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, targeting Sanaa's international airport. This is a response to Houthi missile strikes on Israel's airport. The actions represent a significant escalation in regional tensions, with warnings of further consequences and international calls for restraint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:49 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrikes and the Houthi Retaliation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a marked escalation of regional tensions, Israel's military launched airstrikes targeting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, crippling Sanaa's international airport. The strikes, announced by Israel on Tuesday, followed retaliatory measures against a Houthi missile attack on Israel's international airport.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah news channel confirmed the damage to the airport, with Israel's military also reporting strikes on multiple power plants. Footage capturing plumes of smoke rising over Sanaa has circulated widely, though details on casualties remain scarce.

The strikes unfolded after Israel's military issued an evacuation warning for the vicinity of Yemen's international airport. Israel's defense minister emphasized the strikes as a message to Iran, labeled the 'head of the Iranian octopus,' blaming the nation for supporting Houthi actions against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025