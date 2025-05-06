Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrikes and the Houthi Retaliation
Israel conducted airstrikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, targeting Sanaa's international airport. This is a response to Houthi missile strikes on Israel's airport. The actions represent a significant escalation in regional tensions, with warnings of further consequences and international calls for restraint.
- Country:
- Israel
In a marked escalation of regional tensions, Israel's military launched airstrikes targeting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, crippling Sanaa's international airport. The strikes, announced by Israel on Tuesday, followed retaliatory measures against a Houthi missile attack on Israel's international airport.
The Houthi-run al-Masirah news channel confirmed the damage to the airport, with Israel's military also reporting strikes on multiple power plants. Footage capturing plumes of smoke rising over Sanaa has circulated widely, though details on casualties remain scarce.
The strikes unfolded after Israel's military issued an evacuation warning for the vicinity of Yemen's international airport. Israel's defense minister emphasized the strikes as a message to Iran, labeled the 'head of the Iranian octopus,' blaming the nation for supporting Houthi actions against Israel.
