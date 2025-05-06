Steenhuisen Urges Pan-African Action on Farm Investment, Innovation & Food Security

South Africa’s Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, has called on political leaders across the African continent to urgently reinforce their commitments to enhancing agricultural growth, productivity, and investment. Speaking at the official launch of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Strategy and Action Plan 2026–2035 and the Kampala Declaration, Steenhuisen delivered a powerful keynote address advocating for intensified efforts to uplift smallholder farmers and transform Africa’s agri-food systems.

The high-level event, held from 5 to 7 May 2025 in Johannesburg, was hosted by the South African government in partnership with the African Union Commission’s Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment (DARBE), and the African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD).

Prioritising Investment and Resource Efficiency

Steenhuisen stressed that sustained and efficient investment in agriculture is central to combating poverty and hunger, while ensuring resilience and increased productivity across the sector. He urged policymakers to pursue “evidence-based intra-sector prioritisation,” ensuring that limited resources are directed where they will generate the most impact.

“Africa’s agricultural progress over the past two decades is commendable, yet we are witnessing worrying signs of stagnation,” the Minister cautioned. “There is a critical need to reinvigorate efforts to enhance the sector’s productivity, particularly for smallholder farmers who form the backbone of African agriculture.”

South Africa, Steenhuisen said, remains deeply committed to the CAADP framework, and is prepared to offer strong political leadership in its implementation, financing, and mutual accountability mechanisms. He stressed that the continent’s leaders must urgently scale up agricultural transformation if they are to meet the aspirations set out in the Kampala Agenda.

Addressing Data and Innovation Gaps

One of the recurring challenges highlighted by Steenhuisen is the lack of reliable data—an obstacle that continues to hinder effective agricultural planning and monitoring. He urged African nations to collaborate with the AU, AUDA-NEPAD, and global partners to systematically tackle data management gaps, especially concerning food security, nutrition, and resource utilisation.

“Without comprehensive and timely data, our ability to make informed policy and investment decisions is severely compromised,” he noted. “This is why mutual accountability must also encompass commitments to bridge data gaps.”

The Minister further emphasized the importance of innovation tailored to local conditions. Citing the evolving nature of agricultural threats—such as pest resistance, soil degradation, and water scarcity—Steenhuisen called for adaptive approaches that integrate climate-smart technologies, sustainable land practices, and modern agronomic research.

“Eliminating market distortions and correcting failures that prevent the adoption of new technologies must be core to our productivity agenda,” he explained. “However, this challenge is compounded by limited government resources and institutional capacity, underscoring the need for innovative policy reforms and better-targeted public investments.”

Governments as Enablers of Innovation

Steenhuisen highlighted the essential role of governments not just as funders, but as knowledge brokers and facilitators of innovation. He argued that public investments should aim to stimulate research, support knowledge dissemination, and create enabling environments for private-sector participation.

“Our agrifood systems demand stronger coordination among stakeholders—governments, researchers, farmers, financiers, and civil society. We need policy frameworks that incentivise innovation and investments throughout the agricultural value chain,” he said.

He also pointed to the pressing need to integrate agricultural transformation efforts with broader developmental priorities—such as urbanisation, youth empowerment, and demographic trends—adding that agri-food systems must evolve to address shifting patterns in food consumption and distribution.

Multisectoral Approach for Lasting Impact

To successfully implement the CAADP 2026–2035 Strategy and meet the objectives of the Kampala Declaration, Steenhuisen stressed the necessity of a multisectoral approach. This means leveraging health, education, trade, environment, and technology sectors to reinforce agricultural goals.

“Agriculture does not operate in isolation,” he remarked. “To eradicate hunger and poverty, we must build holistic systems that integrate diverse policy domains, recognising the complexity and interdependence of the food system.”

He concluded by calling for enhanced cross-sectoral data collection—especially regarding micronutrient levels, dietary patterns, and food composition—to better inform decisions around food and nutrition security.

The Minister’s address resonated with attendees, setting the tone for a high-impact dialogue on agricultural transformation, food security, and sustainable development across Africa in the coming decade.