Rajasthan Gears Up for Comprehensive Civil Defence Mock Drill

Rajasthan's Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant convened a critical meeting to ensure readiness for an upcoming civil defence mock drill across the state. Key officials, including divisional commissioners and police chiefs, gathered to deliberate on strategic measures following fresh threats perceived after the Pahalgam terror attack.

This exercise, mandated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is set to simulate several emergency scenarios involving air raids and fire outbreaks, among others, aimed at assessing and fortifying civil security. The video conference saw detailed instructions for adhering to the ministry's guidelines, emphasizing on communication efficiency and immediate repair of equipment.

Designated as highly sensitive areas, Kota and Rawatbhata lead the list of vulnerable sites, while Jaipur is categorized as less sensitive. The drill, involving 28 cities, seeks to bolster public awareness on wartime protocols, underlined by reminders to prevent panic and ensure a collective response.

