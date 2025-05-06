Arrest in Shocking Kidnapping and Assault Case
Two men, Intezar and Vikas, were arrested for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in a moving car in Faridabad. They were caught by police using CCTV footage. The arrest followed an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and other relevant laws.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident, two individuals were apprehended on Tuesday in Faridabad for the alleged kidnapping and rape of a Class 10 student, authorities reported.
The suspects, named Intezar and Vikas, both hailing from Chandpur village in Haryana, were identified through CCTV footage after they reportedly abducted the 15-year-old in the Tigaon area early this week.
The victim was on her way to school when forcibly taken into a car and assaulted by Intezar. Police have charged the suspects under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, securing their arrest shortly after the crime was reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- kidnapping
- rape
- FIR
- Hyundai
- Faridabad
- Tigaon
- police
- Intezar
- Vikas
- sexual-offenses
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC directs former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to appear before Delhi Police on May 2 in cheating case.
Dramatic Arrest: Police Capture Cattle Slaughter Suspects in Uttar Pradesh
India's Got Latent remarks row in SC: Assam police says statement of 1 co-accused to be recorded, Maha cops say probe complete.
IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, no casualties: Police.
Ex-Cop Sentenced for Gruesome Murder of Navi Mumbai Police Official