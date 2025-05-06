Left Menu

Arrest in Shocking Kidnapping and Assault Case

Two men, Intezar and Vikas, were arrested for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in a moving car in Faridabad. They were caught by police using CCTV footage. The arrest followed an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and other relevant laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:58 IST
Arrest in Shocking Kidnapping and Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, two individuals were apprehended on Tuesday in Faridabad for the alleged kidnapping and rape of a Class 10 student, authorities reported.

The suspects, named Intezar and Vikas, both hailing from Chandpur village in Haryana, were identified through CCTV footage after they reportedly abducted the 15-year-old in the Tigaon area early this week.

The victim was on her way to school when forcibly taken into a car and assaulted by Intezar. Police have charged the suspects under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, securing their arrest shortly after the crime was reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

