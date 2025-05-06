Arrest in Shocking Kidnapping and Assault Case

In a disturbing incident, two individuals were apprehended on Tuesday in Faridabad for the alleged kidnapping and rape of a Class 10 student, authorities reported.

The suspects, named Intezar and Vikas, both hailing from Chandpur village in Haryana, were identified through CCTV footage after they reportedly abducted the 15-year-old in the Tigaon area early this week.

The victim was on her way to school when forcibly taken into a car and assaulted by Intezar. Police have charged the suspects under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, securing their arrest shortly after the crime was reported.

