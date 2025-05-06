Tragedy in Pratapgarh: A Life Lost Too Soon

In a tragic development in Pratapgarh district's Pure Antim village, a 22-year-old woman reportedly took her own life on Tuesday afternoon, according to local authorities.

Shivani Yadav, the daughter of Ram Khelawan Yadav, was found dead by family members who returned home just after noon. She had locked herself inside the house, informed Antu Station House Officer Anandpal Singh.

The body has been taken for post-mortem examination, while the police have begun legal proceedings to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

