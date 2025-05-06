Oman Brokers Historic Ceasefire Between U.S. and Yemen's Houthis
Oman successfully mediated a ceasefire between Yemen's Houthis and the United States, a pivotal shift following the onset of the Israeli-Gaza conflict in October 2023. The agreement prevents both sides from targeting each other, including U.S. vessels, marking a significant policy change for the Iran-backed group.
In a surprising diplomatic move, Oman has mediated a ceasefire agreement between Yemen's Houthis and the United States. This development reflects a critical policy shift for the Iran-aligned Houthis, coinciding with the escalation of the Israel-Gaza conflict in October 2023.
The newly brokered agreement signifies that neither party, including U.S. naval forces in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, will target the other. However, Oman's statement regarding the deal notably omitted any reference to prior Houthi attacks on Israel.
Previously, U.S. President Donald Trump declared an end to American bombings on Houthi targets, citing the agreement as the group had pledged to cease disrupting vital shipping lanes in the Middle East. This agreement follows considerable hostilities initiated by the Houthis in solidarity with Palestinians. Earlier this year, a significant U.S. military operation under Trump's directive resulted in numerous Yemeni casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
