Rs 50 Lakh Seized in Agra Road Cash Bust

A dramatic interception near Baraus Toll Plaza culminated in the seizure of Rs 50 lakh by the Income Tax Department's Agra unit. The cash, found in a car en route from Aligarh to Agra, prompted immediate action from authorities.

Officials detained two individuals, including the driver, as they conducted on-the-spot cash counting. The vehicle in question is linked to a businessman based in Agra.

CEO of the Baraus Toll Plaza, Himanshu Mathur, confirmed the involvement of local police who assisted in the operation. Further legal proceedings are underway, with the seized cash under the Income Tax Department's custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)