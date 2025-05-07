Rs 50 Lakh Seized in Agra Road Cash Bust
An Income Tax Department team seized Rs 50 lakh in cash from a car near the Baraus Toll Plaza, Uttar Pradesh. Two individuals were detained. The operation was conducted by the Agra unit of the I-T department. The car, linked to an Agra businessman, was intercepted during a checking operation.
A dramatic interception near Baraus Toll Plaza culminated in the seizure of Rs 50 lakh by the Income Tax Department's Agra unit. The cash, found in a car en route from Aligarh to Agra, prompted immediate action from authorities.
Officials detained two individuals, including the driver, as they conducted on-the-spot cash counting. The vehicle in question is linked to a businessman based in Agra.
CEO of the Baraus Toll Plaza, Himanshu Mathur, confirmed the involvement of local police who assisted in the operation. Further legal proceedings are underway, with the seized cash under the Income Tax Department's custody.
