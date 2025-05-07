Left Menu

Symbol of Defiance: Belarus' Nina Bahinskaya Faces Criminal Charges

Authorities in Belarus have charged 78-year-old activist Nina Bahinskaya with repeatedly violating protest laws. Known for her defiance, she's a key figure in Belarus' pro-democracy movement. Her trial highlights ongoing repression, with over 1,200 political prisoners in the country facing harsh measures.

In a move that underscores the intensifying crackdown on dissent, Belarusian authorities have initiated a criminal case against Nina Bahinskaya, the spirited 78-year-old activist known for her bold participation in the 2020 pro-democracy protests.

The charges stem from Bahinskaya's repeated actions displaying opposition symbols in Minsk, which the government deemed unlawful protest activities. Her defiant response to authoritarian rule has endeared her to many and highlighted the extent of Belarus' political repression.

Despite international condemnation and sanctions from western countries, Belarus has continued its harsh suppression, detaining thousands and employing punitive measures against dissenters, including forced psychiatric treatments. Bahinskaya's case remains a symbol of resistance against a regime feared for its brutality.

