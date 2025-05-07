Trump Announces Ceasefire with Houthis Amid Rising Tensions
President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire with Yemen's Houthi rebels, mediated by Oman, ceasing U.S. bombing efforts. The ceasefire agreement excludes Houthi attacks on Israel. The U.S. had ramped up strikes against Houthis due to their threat to vital Middle Eastern shipping lanes amid heightened tensions following Israel's Gaza offensive.
President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday a halt to U.S. bombing operations targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels. This development follows the Iran-aligned group's commitment to ceasing interference with key Middle Eastern maritime routes. The announcement marks a significant policy shift for the Houthis, coinciding with increased tensions sparked by Israel's conflict in Gaza.
Oman reported mediating the ceasefire agreement, which entails neither side targeting the other, including U.S. vessels in strategic regions like the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait. Notably, the accord did not secure an end to Houthi aggression against Israel, as confirmed by Houthi leader Mahdi al-Mashat's continued discourse of supporting Gaza.
The U.S., under Trump's leadership, had intensified airstrikes on Houthi targets to safeguard the Red Sea's vital shipping lanes, a crucial passage for global trade. The ceasefire signals a recalibration in U.S. military strategy, with Trump emphasizing trust in the Houthis' promise during talks with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.
(With inputs from agencies.)
