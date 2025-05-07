Tensions Surge as India Launches Strikes on Pakistan
The Pakistan Army accused India of launching air strikes on Pakistani territory, including Kashmir and Punjab, vowing retaliation. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated such attacks were from within India's airspace, labeling them cowardly. Pakistan vowed an equal response, with damage assessments ongoing.
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, the Pakistan Army has accused India of carrying out air strikes on its territory early Wednesday, specifically targeting areas within Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the province of Punjab.
Spokesman Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that missiles were fired at Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Bahawalpur, labeling the strikes as cowardly and asserting that they originated from within Indian airspace.
General Chaudhry assured that Pakistan's air force is fully operational, with a promise for a proportional response at a time of its choosing. He highlighted that India's actions, achieving only temporary satisfaction, would soon be met with a suitable answer.
