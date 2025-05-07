Operation Sindoor: Precision Strikes Target Terror Camps in Pakistan

India has initiated Operation Sindoor in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir. The operation involved precise missile strikes on nine terror camps within Pakistan and Pak-occupied Kashmir. Notably, civilian, economic, or military targets were meticulously avoided by Indian forces.

The announcement comes after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval communicated with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to provide a detailed briefing on India's actions. This development underscores India's commitment to addressing terrorist threats while steering clear of escalating tensions across borders.

The strikes were prompted by substantial evidence indicating the involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists, following an attack that resulted in the death of 26 civilians. However, Pakistan's response has been one of denial, attributing false flag operations to India's motives.

