Trump's Deportation Plans Stir Tensions with Libya: A New Chapter in U.S. Immigration Policy

The Trump administration is exploring the possibility of deporting migrants to Libya, a move which would mark a significant shift in U.S. immigration policy amidst a backdrop of political tension. Sources indicate that this could happen as soon as this week, though plans are subject to change.

Current discussions involve potential U.S. military involvement in flying deportees to North Africa. This proposal remains controversial due to previous U.S. criticisms of Libya's harsh detention conditions. Key U.S. military and governmental departments have yet to provide any comments.

Critics point to Libya's ongoing turmoil, with divided governance and uncertain conditions for returned migrants. As diplomatic conversations reportedly continue, the ultimate decision could reshape perceptions of American immigration tactics globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)