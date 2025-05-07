China Acts Against Indian Cypermethrin Dumping
China's commerce ministry announces anti-dumping measures on Indian-origin cypermethrin for five years. The decision comes after an investigation revealed that the local industry had suffered significant damage due to dumping, establishing a link between the import practices and material harm.
China's Ministry of Commerce has declared that it will enforce anti-dumping measures on cypermethrin imported from India, effective immediately for a period of five years.
The ministry's decision follows a detailed investigation which concluded that the dumping of cypermethrin was causing substantial harm to China's domestic industry.
The findings pointed to a direct causation between the import of the chemical and the material injury suffered, prompting the regulatory action.
