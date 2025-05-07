Left Menu

China Acts Against Indian Cypermethrin Dumping

China's commerce ministry announces anti-dumping measures on Indian-origin cypermethrin for five years. The decision comes after an investigation revealed that the local industry had suffered significant damage due to dumping, establishing a link between the import practices and material harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:08 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's Ministry of Commerce has declared that it will enforce anti-dumping measures on cypermethrin imported from India, effective immediately for a period of five years.

The ministry's decision follows a detailed investigation which concluded that the dumping of cypermethrin was causing substantial harm to China's domestic industry.

The findings pointed to a direct causation between the import of the chemical and the material injury suffered, prompting the regulatory action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

