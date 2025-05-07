Operation Sindoor: Strategic Strikes on Key Sites

The Indian armed forces have undertaken a targeted mission known as 'Operation Sindoor,' striking nine significant sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as confirmed by an official government release on Wednesday.

The operation did not target Pakistani military facilities, indicating a strategic choice aimed at avoiding direct military confrontation.

The statement confirms the precise nature of 'Operation Sindoor,' reflecting a calculated decision in line with India's broader geopolitical strategy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)