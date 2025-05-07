Left Menu

Operation Sindoor Sparks Red Alert in Uttar Pradesh

In response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', conducting strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK. Uttar Pradesh announced a Red Alert, urging field units to bolster security in coordination with defense forces. The UP Police affirmed readiness to safeguard citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh declared a Red Alert on Wednesday, following the launch of 'Operation Sindoor' by Indian armed forces targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was in retaliation for a terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Indian military carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets, notably affecting strongholds such as Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's center in Muridke.

UP DGP Prashant Kumar announced via his 'X' handle that all police field units have been instructed to coordinate with national defense forces to heighten the security of crucial infrastructure, ensuring the safety of all citizens. The UP Police assert they are well-prepared and equipped for the task ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

