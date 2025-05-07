Operation Sindoor Sparks Red Alert in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh declared a Red Alert on Wednesday, following the launch of 'Operation Sindoor' by Indian armed forces targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was in retaliation for a terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Indian military carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets, notably affecting strongholds such as Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's center in Muridke.

UP DGP Prashant Kumar announced via his 'X' handle that all police field units have been instructed to coordinate with national defense forces to heighten the security of crucial infrastructure, ensuring the safety of all citizens. The UP Police assert they are well-prepared and equipped for the task ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)