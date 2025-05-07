India-Pakistan Tensions: A Tumultuous Timeline of Conflict and Clashes

India recently targeted nine Pakistani sites that it labeled as 'terrorist infrastructure' in a notable escalation of tensions between the neighboring countries. This action comes two weeks after an attack in Indian Kashmir resulted in the death of 26 people, for which New Delhi holds Islamabad responsible.

The latest hostilities mark another chapter in the longstanding rivalry between India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed nations with a turbulent history of conflict. Both countries have engaged in multiple wars and military skirmishes, with the Kashmir region frequently at the center of their clashes.

Despite international pressure for peace, the Indo-Pakistani relationship remains fraught. Incidents such as airstrikes, cross-border attacks, and diplomatic disputes illustrate the ongoing volatility, with each side frequently accusing the other of fostering terrorism. The two countries have also seen breakdowns in dialogue as a result of these recurring tensions.

