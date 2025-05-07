Left Menu

India-Pakistan Tensions: A Tumultuous Timeline of Conflict and Clashes

India recently struck nine Pakistani sites deemed 'terrorist infrastructure,' following a deadly attack in Kashmir, blamed on Pakistan. The response is part of a long history of military and diplomatic tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals, who have engaged in numerous confrontations and wars over the years.

Updated: 07-05-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:21 IST
India-Pakistan Tensions: A Tumultuous Timeline of Conflict and Clashes
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

India recently targeted nine Pakistani sites that it labeled as 'terrorist infrastructure' in a notable escalation of tensions between the neighboring countries. This action comes two weeks after an attack in Indian Kashmir resulted in the death of 26 people, for which New Delhi holds Islamabad responsible.

The latest hostilities mark another chapter in the longstanding rivalry between India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed nations with a turbulent history of conflict. Both countries have engaged in multiple wars and military skirmishes, with the Kashmir region frequently at the center of their clashes.

Despite international pressure for peace, the Indo-Pakistani relationship remains fraught. Incidents such as airstrikes, cross-border attacks, and diplomatic disputes illustrate the ongoing volatility, with each side frequently accusing the other of fostering terrorism. The two countries have also seen breakdowns in dialogue as a result of these recurring tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

