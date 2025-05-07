Activist Glenview Cuts Stake in CVS: Analyzing the Health Sector's Dynamic Shifts

Glenview Capital, a prominent activist investor, has reduced its investment in CVS Health following its robust first-quarter performance. The hedge fund noted a 25% return since initiating its stake last year, reflecting company recovery progress.

In Europe and the U.S., Amplifon seeks growth acceleration as it reports a 3% rise in core profit for the first quarter. The company announced a substantial share buyback plan to support future acquisitions.

WW International, known as WeightWatchers, plans to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to declining demand for its services amid a shift towards obesity drugs. The company looks to restructure its debt through negotiations with creditors.

(With inputs from agencies.)