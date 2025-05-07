Activist Glenview Cuts Stake in CVS: Analyzing the Health Sector's Dynamic Shifts
Glenview Capital lowers CVS stake after strong Q1 results. Amplifon's profit rises. WW International files bankruptcy due to obesity drug trend. Trump enacts order restricting enhanced pathogen research. Vinay Prasad is named FDA's top vaccine official. Measles cases surge in Texas, while Bristol Myers invests $40 billion in U.S.
Glenview Capital, a prominent activist investor, has reduced its investment in CVS Health following its robust first-quarter performance. The hedge fund noted a 25% return since initiating its stake last year, reflecting company recovery progress.
In Europe and the U.S., Amplifon seeks growth acceleration as it reports a 3% rise in core profit for the first quarter. The company announced a substantial share buyback plan to support future acquisitions.
WW International, known as WeightWatchers, plans to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to declining demand for its services amid a shift towards obesity drugs. The company looks to restructure its debt through negotiations with creditors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
