Left Menu

Activist Glenview Cuts Stake in CVS: Analyzing the Health Sector's Dynamic Shifts

Glenview Capital lowers CVS stake after strong Q1 results. Amplifon's profit rises. WW International files bankruptcy due to obesity drug trend. Trump enacts order restricting enhanced pathogen research. Vinay Prasad is named FDA's top vaccine official. Measles cases surge in Texas, while Bristol Myers invests $40 billion in U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:30 IST
Activist Glenview Cuts Stake in CVS: Analyzing the Health Sector's Dynamic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Glenview Capital, a prominent activist investor, has reduced its investment in CVS Health following its robust first-quarter performance. The hedge fund noted a 25% return since initiating its stake last year, reflecting company recovery progress.

In Europe and the U.S., Amplifon seeks growth acceleration as it reports a 3% rise in core profit for the first quarter. The company announced a substantial share buyback plan to support future acquisitions.

WW International, known as WeightWatchers, plans to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to declining demand for its services amid a shift towards obesity drugs. The company looks to restructure its debt through negotiations with creditors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025