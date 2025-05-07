Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Conflict Intensifies
India and Pakistan are locked in severe cross-border conflict, with India striking Pakistani sites in response to an Islamist attack on Indian Kashmir. The clashes involve heavy shelling and fighter jet crashes, raising global concerns. Both countries are urged to exercise military restraint to prevent escalation.
In a serious escalation of tensions, India launched strikes on what it called terrorist infrastructure sites within Pakistan, following a deadly militant attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir. India claimed these sites were linked to Islamists Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Pakistan strongly refuted India's claims, asserting that the targeted locations were civilian areas and not militant camps. In response, Pakistan's military has vowed appropriate measures to safeguard its sovereignty. The clashes have led to significant casualties and military engagements across the Kashmir region.
The international community, including the U.S., China, and the U.N., has called for maximum restraint from both nuclear-armed nations. The conflict has also impacted Indian financial markets and led to travel disruptions across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
