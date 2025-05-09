Migrant Deportation Dilemma: Texas to Libya Controversy

Migrants in Texas faced potential deportation to Libya, spending hours on a military airfield before being returned to detention, an attorney revealed. The case underscores the complex immigration challenges under former President Donald Trump's administration.

The Vietnamese construction worker from Los Angeles, among those nearly deported, experienced solitary confinement after declining to sign ambiguous deportation documents, according to his attorney. He had not been given a chance to express fear of persecution if returned to Libya, raising legal and ethical concerns.

A federal judge in Boston ruled against deporting non-Libyan migrants without proper screening, a ruling that coincided with legal interventions aimed at halting the administration's decision. The episode reveals broader issues within U.S. immigration policy, particularly regarding deportations without due process and adherence to judicial orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)