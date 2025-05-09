Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Diver Dies in Mike Lynch Superyacht Salvage Operation

A Dutch diver perished in Sicily during operations to recover British tech mogul Mike Lynch's superyacht. The vessel, hit by a downburst in 2022, remains at sea's bottom. Lynch and his daughter were among seven fatalities. Authorities aim to lift the boat soon to gain insights into the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palermo | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:38 IST
A Dutch diver died on Friday while participating in recovery operations to retrieve British tech tycoon Mike Lynch's superyacht from northern Sicily. The 56-meter-long yacht, named Bayesian, was anchored off Porticello in 2022 when a downburst hit, killing Lynch, his daughter, and five others.

Authorities confirm the diver was 39 and employed by Dutch firm Hebo Maritiemservice. He's the latest casualty amid efforts to lift the yacht from the seabed, a task scheduled for later this month to clarify how an 'unsinkable' vessel sank.

The precise cause of the diver's death remains unknown. Italian news agencies are closely monitoring developments as this tragedy unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

