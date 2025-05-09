Left Menu

Social Media Posts in Support of Pakistan Lead to Arrests in Maharashtra

Two young individuals, a female college student in Pune and a male youth in Bhiwandi, have been arrested for allegedly posting pro-Pakistan content on Instagram. Legal actions have been initiated under various sections affecting national integrity, and one of them has been rusticated from her college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:57 IST
  India

In Maharashtra, two young people have been detained following accusations of endorsing Pakistan on social media. Khatija Shaikh, a 19-year-old engineering student from Pune, reportedly posted 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Instagram, inciting charges affecting national unity.

A Hindu right-wing group filed a complaint, prompting the registration of a case under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kondhwa police station. The charges include acts endangering India's sovereignty and unity, promoting enmity, and provoking religious sentiments.

Authorities confirmed Shaikh's arrest and ongoing investigation, with her college expelling her immediately. Similarly, an 18-year-old male in Bhiwandi faced identical legal actions for similar social media activity, showcasing rising tensions over online expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

