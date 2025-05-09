Gujarat CM Reviews State's Readiness Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made a crucial visit to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar to evaluate the state's security measures amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan. This visit underscores the seriousness of the situation and the necessity for heightened vigilance.

During his visit, CM Patel examined coordination efforts between state authorities and security agencies, focusing on proactive steps for any potential emergencies. 'We are committed to ensuring the safety of our citizens,' he later shared on social media, emphasizing the administration's readiness.

Key figures such as the Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, and Chief Secretary, Pankaj Joshi, joined the review meeting, highlighting the integrated approach. Patel also assured armed forces of the state's full support, a vital stance given the geographical sensitivities of regions like Kutch and Banaskantha.

