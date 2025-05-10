CBI Arrests FCI Official in Bribery Bust
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an assistant general manager of the Food Corporation of India, along with three others, in a Rs 20-lakh bribery case in Mumbai. Investigations revealed that the officer conspired with business associates to solicit bribes for awarding tenders.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four individuals, including an assistant general manager of the Food Corporation of India, for alleged involvement in a Rs 20-lakh bribery scheme, officials revealed on Friday.
Among those arrested was FCI officer Srinivasa Rao Mylapalli, a businessman, his son, and an associate. Their arrests followed a raid initiated after receiving information about Mylapalli's alleged corrupt activities.
The CBI registered a case against six persons, including two assistant general managers at the FCI's Mumbai office, partnering in corrupt practices with a businessman to secure tenders. The CBI's operations included searches at various locations, leading to recovering digital devices, cash, and incriminating documents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
