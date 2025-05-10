Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India's High-Stakes Military Confrontation
Pakistan launched a military operation against India, targeting various bases including a missile storage site, escalating the worst conflict between the nations in decades. Both countries have engaged in daily clashes since India's strikes on perceived militant bases in Pakistan, leading to significant casualties and heightened regional tensions.
In a dramatic escalation of their long-standing conflict, Pakistan said it launched a comprehensive military operation against India early Saturday. The offensive targeted multiple Indian military installations, including a missile storage site in northern India.
This latest round of hostilities comes in the wake of India's missile attacks on three Pakistani air bases earlier on Saturday, which included one proximate to Islamabad. Pakistan's military claimed that its air defenses managed to intercept most of the incoming missiles.
Tensions between the two nuclear powers have been intensifying since Wednesday after India targeted what it alleged were militant bases inside Pakistan. This has resulted in daily exchanges of cross-border fire, drone incursions, and shelling, leading to rising concerns over the potential for broader conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
