Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India's High-Stakes Military Confrontation

In a dramatic escalation of their long-standing conflict, Pakistan said it launched a comprehensive military operation against India early Saturday. The offensive targeted multiple Indian military installations, including a missile storage site in northern India.

This latest round of hostilities comes in the wake of India's missile attacks on three Pakistani air bases earlier on Saturday, which included one proximate to Islamabad. Pakistan's military claimed that its air defenses managed to intercept most of the incoming missiles.

Tensions between the two nuclear powers have been intensifying since Wednesday after India targeted what it alleged were militant bases inside Pakistan. This has resulted in daily exchanges of cross-border fire, drone incursions, and shelling, leading to rising concerns over the potential for broader conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)