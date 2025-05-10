Lula's Diplomatic Visit to China Sparks Global Interest

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission to China, as announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Scheduled from May 10 to 14, the state visit comes at the personal invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, as detailed in a recent ministry statement.

This visit aims to fortify the diplomatic and economic relationship between Brazil and China, marking a pivotal moment in international affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)