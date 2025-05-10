China's Call for Peace: A Mediator's Role in India-Pakistan Tension

China has voiced significant concern regarding the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, offering to mediate the situation. According to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry, China is closely monitoring the developments and is committed to contributing constructively toward a resolution.

The ministry urged India and Pakistan to place peace and stability as top priorities. It advised both nations to exercise calm and restraint, strongly recommending a return to resolving differences through peaceful dialogue rather than actions that could exacerbate the situation.

China reiterated its willingness to continue playing a constructive role in aiding the resolution of this matter, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic engagement and peaceful political solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)