China's Call for Peace: A Mediator's Role in India-Pakistan Tension

China expressed deep concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan, urging both countries to prioritize peace and stability. The Chinese foreign ministry offered to play a constructive role in resolving the issues through peaceful political means, cautioning against actions that could escalate tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-05-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 10:23 IST
China's Call for Peace: A Mediator's Role in India-Pakistan Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has voiced significant concern regarding the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, offering to mediate the situation. According to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry, China is closely monitoring the developments and is committed to contributing constructively toward a resolution.

The ministry urged India and Pakistan to place peace and stability as top priorities. It advised both nations to exercise calm and restraint, strongly recommending a return to resolving differences through peaceful dialogue rather than actions that could exacerbate the situation.

China reiterated its willingness to continue playing a constructive role in aiding the resolution of this matter, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic engagement and peaceful political solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

