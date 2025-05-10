China's Call for Peace: A Mediator's Role in India-Pakistan Tension
China expressed deep concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan, urging both countries to prioritize peace and stability. The Chinese foreign ministry offered to play a constructive role in resolving the issues through peaceful political means, cautioning against actions that could escalate tensions.
China has voiced significant concern regarding the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, offering to mediate the situation. According to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry, China is closely monitoring the developments and is committed to contributing constructively toward a resolution.
The ministry urged India and Pakistan to place peace and stability as top priorities. It advised both nations to exercise calm and restraint, strongly recommending a return to resolving differences through peaceful dialogue rather than actions that could exacerbate the situation.
China reiterated its willingness to continue playing a constructive role in aiding the resolution of this matter, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic engagement and peaceful political solutions.
