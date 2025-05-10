Left Menu

Suspicious Metal Object Found Near Chintpurni Temple Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

A suspicious metal object, resembling missile parts, was discovered near the Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una district amid the India-Pakistan military conflict. Although preliminarily found inactive, it is under expert examination. The incident followed attempted attacks by Pakistan in the northern region, creating heightened alertness locally.

Updated: 10-05-2025 11:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In the midst of ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan, villagers near the Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una district were startled by a metal object suspiciously resembling missile parts, according to officials.

The discovery in Behad village, some 10 km from the renowned temple, came after a loud explosion echoed through the night around 1:30 am amid a regional blackout, raising concerns but causing no immediate harm to life or property.

Authorities have cordoned off the area for safety and are probing the object, suspected to be part of a defused rocket following a failed attack attempt by Pakistan. Residents have been cautioned to remain alert, and local officials stressed the importance of refraining from spreading misinformation on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

