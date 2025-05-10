Left Menu

Echoes of Tension: Blasts in Kashmir Stir Concerns

Two loud blasts occurred in Indian Kashmir's Srinagar city near the airport and army headquarters, as well as in Baramulla town. These events have heightened tensions in the region, involving nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan, as reported by officials, witnesses, and residents.

Updated: 10-05-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 12:35 IST
Two loud blasts rocked the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, Srinagar, on Saturday, seeing plumes near the airport and the Army's local headquarters.

Similarly, blasts were also reported in Baramulla town, exacerbating existing tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors, India and Pakistan, amidst ongoing conflicts.

Officials, witnesses, and residents shared their accounts with Reuters, echoing a climate of concern and unrest in the already volatile region.

