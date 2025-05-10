Left Menu

Maharashtra Strengthens Security Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assures that all security measures are in place against potential threats amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict. In Mumbai, a review meeting highlighted collaboration among the police, Coast Guard, and Navy to ensure regional safety. Fadnavis dismisses political speculation regarding Nationalist Congress Party alliances.

In response to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra has initiated comprehensive security protocols, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The measures were discussed during his visit to Alandi village after a religious observance.

Fadnavis emphasized the state's readiness through a review meeting in Mumbai, assuring that resources and information are being disseminated to district units effectively. He reinforced the collaborative efforts of the police, Coast Guard, and Navy in maintaining stringent alertness.

The Chief Minister also navigated political enquiries concerning the Nationalist Congress Party with humor, deflecting comments on potential intra-party unifications to relevant leaders like Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar.

