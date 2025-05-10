Maharashtra Strengthens Security Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

In response to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra has initiated comprehensive security protocols, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The measures were discussed during his visit to Alandi village after a religious observance.

Fadnavis emphasized the state's readiness through a review meeting in Mumbai, assuring that resources and information are being disseminated to district units effectively. He reinforced the collaborative efforts of the police, Coast Guard, and Navy in maintaining stringent alertness.

The Chief Minister also navigated political enquiries concerning the Nationalist Congress Party with humor, deflecting comments on potential intra-party unifications to relevant leaders like Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)